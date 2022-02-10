Rifiuti, incendi nei campi nomadi.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
46
Sopralluogo in un campo roma con la Commissione parlamentare d'inchiesta sulle periferie, a Roma, 01 agosto 2017. ''In prossimità dei campi Rom avviene il traffico e lo smaltimento illecito (tramite roghi) di rifiuti. Serve un presidio forte dello Stato e le risorse per le bonifiche. È comunque inaccettabile tollerare questa situazione a pochi chilometri dal cuore delle istituzioni". Così su Facebook Andrea Causin, deputato di Forza Italia e presidente della Commissione parlamentare d'inchiesta sulle condizioni di sicurezza e sullo stato di degrado delle città e delle periferie. ANSA / Chiara Acampora

Incendi si sono verificati nel corso della notte tra martedì e mercoledì nei campi nomadi di Napoli e provincia.

All’alba un vasto rogo si è sviluppato in viale Resistenza, nel quartiere di Scampia, dove in precedenza si erano verificati episodi analoghi.

In fumo soprattutto i rifiuti abbandonati che circondano l’area. In precedenza un altro rogo nel campo di Ponte Riccio a Giugliano. Anche qui denso fumo nero sprigionato dal materiale di risulta abbandonato in strada. Nessuno, in entrambi i casi, è rimasto ferito.
(ANSA).
Advertisements

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE