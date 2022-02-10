Rifiuti, incendi nei campi nomadi.

Incendi si sono verificati nel corso della notte tra martedì e mercoledì nei campi nomadi di Napoli e provincia.

All’alba un vasto rogo si è sviluppato in viale Resistenza, nel quartiere di Scampia, dove in precedenza si erano verificati episodi analoghi.

In fumo soprattutto i rifiuti abbandonati che circondano l’area. In precedenza un altro rogo nel campo di Ponte Riccio a Giugliano. Anche qui denso fumo nero sprigionato dal materiale di risulta abbandonato in strada. Nessuno, in entrambi i casi, è rimasto ferito.

