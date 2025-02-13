Il punk grunge francese delle Pythies al Punk Tank cafè

- pubblicità -

VENERDI’ 14 FEBBRAIO AL PUNK TANK CAFE’, PIAZZA DANTE 40 , NAPOLI, DA PARIGI, LE PYTHIES, IN LIVE.

PYTHIES – LIVE – GRUNGE, PUNK

Bass and lead vocals : Lise.L

Guitar/backvocals : Alice Adjutor

Drums/backvocals : Anna B. Void

Pythies è un trio witchy grunge band di Parigi (Francia), creato da Lise.L. Alla fine del 2022, cresce nell’idea di formare un nuovo progetto musicale, guidato solo da donne, e che includa la cultura grunge degli anni ’90 (L7, 7 year bitch, Babes in Toyland, Hole) e il suo gusto per la stregoneria. Nel gennaio 2023, incontra tramite i social media la batterista Anna B. Void e la chitarrista Thérèse La Garce, ma quest’ultima viene sostituita da

Alice Adjutor nel giugno 2024.

Pythies sa come mescolare sensualità e punk, grunge e stregoneria, femminismo e sfida.

If the Delphi oracles don’t speak to you, maybe three chicks screaming about how they despise patriarchy would do. And if that’s not your

thing, you will at least be moshing. Carried by dissonant and grunge melodies, Pythies draws you into all of the underground feminist and

esoteric culture that you adore.

Pythies is a trio witchy grunge band from Paris (France), created by Lise.L.

At the end of 2022, she grows into the idea of forming a new musical project, only led by women, and which includes the grunge culture of the

90s (L7, 7 year bitch, Babes in Toyland, Hole) and her taste for witchcraft.

In January 2023, she meets through social media the drummer Anna B. Void the guitar player Thérèse La Garce but this one is replaced by

Alice Adjutor in June 2024.

Pythies knows how to mix sensuality and punk, grunge and witchcraft, and feminism and defiance.