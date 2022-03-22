Decreto benzina in GU, taglio accise e sconto al consumo di 30,5 centesimi.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
100
Un cartello dei prezzo del carburante praticato in un distributore di Milano, 10 marzo 2021. Sulla rete carburanti nazionale si fanno ancora sentire gli effetti dei maxi-rincari sui mercati dei giorni scorsi nonostante il netto calo registrato ieri . In base all'elaborazione di Quotidiano Energia dei dati alle 8 di ieri comunicati dai gestori all'Osservaprezzi carburanti del Mise, il prezzo medio nazionale praticato della benzina in modalità self schizza a 2,124 euro/litro (ieri 2,048), con i diversi marchi compresi tra 2,108 e 2,168 euro/litro (no logo 2,082). Il prezzo medio praticato del diesel self vola a 2,074 euro/litro (ieri 1,966) con le compagnie posizionate tra 2,042 e 2,121 euro/litro (no logo 2,061). Quanto al servito, per la benzina il prezzo medio praticato cresce a 2,216 euro/litro (ieri 2,154) con gli impianti colorati che mostrano prezzi medi praticati tra 2,164 e 2,316 euro/litro (no logo 2,120). La media del diesel servito sale a 2,172 euro/litro (ieri 2,074) con i punti vendita delle compagnie con prezzi medi praticati compresi tra 2,158 e 2,241 euro/litro (no logo 2,095). ANSA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Il taglio delle accise per benzina e diesel previsto dai due provvedimenti pubblicati in Gazzetta Ufficiale (decreto ministeriale e decreto legge varato dal cdm venerdì scorso), vale 25 centesimi, a cui aggiungere l’Iva al 22%.

In totale lo sconto al consumo sui prezzi dei due carburanti ammonta dunque a 30,5 centesimi. (ANSA).

Advertisements

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE