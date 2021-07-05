G-20 del commercio a Sorrento 11 e 12 ottobre.

epa09312978 Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio attends a G20 Ministerial event on humanitarian assistance at the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi, southern Italy, 30 June 2021. The event, under the motto 'The role of logistics in preparedness and response for the COVID-19 pandemic and future humanitarian and health crisis', is co-organized with the World Food Programme (WFP). EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
Sorrento ospiterà l’11 e il 12 ottobre il G20 sul Commercio. Lo annuncia il ministro degli Esteri, Luigi Di Maio.

“Ci saranno organizzazioni da tutto il mondo che discuteranno della più importante riforma del commercio, il Wto”, ha aggiunto il titolare della Farnesina a Sorrento. (ANSA).

