Morto Cesare Romiti, aveva 97 anni.

Gianni Agnelli (S) e Cesare Romiti in tribuna durante la partita Roma -Fiorentina, il 17 febbraio 1998. BIANCHI /ANSA/
E’ morto nella notte Cesare Romiti, a lungo amministratore delegato della Fiat e tra i principali manager e imprenditori italiani.

Aveva compiuto lo scorso mese di giugno 97 anni.(ANSA)

