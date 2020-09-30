Usura, Campania prima per richieste di aiuto.

La Campania e il Veneto sono le regioni dove nel 2020 sono pervenute più richieste di aiuto da parte delle vittime di usura.

E’ quanto emerge dalla relazione annuale 2020, presentata dal Commissario straordinario per il coordinamento delle iniziative antiracket e antiusura, che quest’anno ha esaminato il fenomeno anche alla luce degli effetti della crisi dovuta al Covid.

Finora il Comitato di solidarietà per le vittime dell’estorsione e dell’usura ha esaminato dall’inizio dell’anno 1.584 posizioni e deliberata la concessione di 18 milioni e 600mila euro tra elargizioni (oltre 15 milioni) e mutui (oltre 3 milioni). (ANSA).

