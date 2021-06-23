Whirlpool, lavoratori bloccano autostrada.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
72
epa08780045 Workers of the Whirlpool block the motorway at the plant in via Argine, Naples, Italy, 28 October 2020. The protest is part of the initiatives to fight against the closure of the plant scheduled for 31 October 2020. The workers do eight hours of strike, proclaimed by trade union organizations, to urge the government to a decisive intervention on the multinational company to prevent the cessation of productive activities. EPA/CESARE ABBATE
Un blocco stradale all’ altezza dello svincolo di San Giovanni a Teduccio, a Napoli, è in atto da parte degli operai dello stabilimento “Whirlpool” di via Argine.

La protesta è stata decisa al termine di un’ assemblea che si è svolta sta mattina, a poche ore dal tavolo convocato per questo pomeriggio al Mise, che dovrebbe fare chiarezza sul destino del sito produttivo e dei suoi lavoratori. (ANSA).

