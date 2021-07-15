Whirlpool, protesta operai a Capodichino.

epa09344612 Whirlpool workers threatened with being sacked at Whirlpool's Naples plant demonstrate in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, near Naples, Italy, 14 July 2021. The workers are urging the government to intervene in the lay-offs case. Whirlpool said on 14 July that it has started the procedure to fire the workers at its Naples plant. The factory has been at the centre of a long battle between the home-appliances multinational, which says the plant is no longer financially viable because of a fall in demand for the washing machines it produces there, and unions and the government, which have been trying to avoid job losses. EPA/CESARE ABBATE
I lavoratori della Whirlpool hanno liberato l’area di accesso alle partenze dell’aeroporto di Capodichino dopo una protesta durata meno di mezz’ora.

I lavoratori, un centinaio, ora si sono spostati nel piazzale dell’aeroporto dove continuano a gridare i loro slogan e ad esporre striscioni e bandiere contro la multinazionale che ieri ha annunciato il via alle procedure di licenziamento collettivo per i 320 dipendenti della sede di via Argine. (ANSA).

