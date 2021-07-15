Whirlpool, protesta operai a Capodichino.

I lavoratori della Whirlpool hanno liberato l’area di accesso alle partenze dell’aeroporto di Capodichino dopo una protesta durata meno di mezz’ora.

I lavoratori, un centinaio, ora si sono spostati nel piazzale dell’aeroporto dove continuano a gridare i loro slogan e ad esporre striscioni e bandiere contro la multinazionale che ieri ha annunciato il via alle procedure di licenziamento collettivo per i 320 dipendenti della sede di via Argine. (ANSA).