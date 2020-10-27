Whirlpool, sciopero generale il 5 novembre.

Sono tornati in piazza i lavoratori dello stabilimento Whirlpool di via Argine per manifestare contro la chiusura annunciata dall'azienda per il prossimo 31 ottobre. Una battaglia che va avanti da oltre un anno. In piazza Plebiscito si sono dati appuntamento gli uomini e le donne che combattono per mantenere il proprio posto di lavoro e continuare a realizzare lavatrici.Napoli 17 Luglio 2020. ANSA/CESARE ABBATE/
Sciopero generale di quattro ore a Napoli di tutti i settori produttivi nell’area metropolitana il prossimo 5 novembre con manifestazione in Piazza Dante per la vertenza Whirlpool e a difesa dell’intero sistema produttivo e occupazionale.

La mobilitazione, che vedrà esclusi i servizi essenziali, è stata proclamata da Cgil, Cisl e Uil di Napoli al termine dell’attivo unitario convocato dalle tre confederazioni.
(ANSA).

