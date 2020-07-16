Festival delle Ville Vesuviane, due eventi di prestigio a Villa Campolieto.

Villa Campolieto ospita due eventi di prestigio per il XXXI Festival delle Ville Vesuviane: l’inaugurazione della rassegna è affidata a “La musica è pericolosa”, concerto del Premio Oscar Nicola Piovani con la Compagnia della Luna (martedì 21 luglio, ore 20) e “Conta su di me”, che vede insieme il cantante dei Marlene Kuntz Cristiano Godano e il poeta Davide Rondoni (domenica 26 luglio, ore 20).
I due concerti e il programma di attività 2020 saranno presentati dal prof. Gianluca Del Mastro, presidente della Fondazione Ente Ville Vesuviane, nel corso della conferenza stampa in programma venerdì 17 luglio, alle ore 11,30 in Villa Campolieto. (Parcheggio interno, segue rinfresco).
Gli appuntamenti del XXXI Festival sono esclusivamente ad invito (fino al raggiungimento del numero dei posti consentiti dalle disposizioni sull’emergenza Covid-19 contenute nel DPGR n. 51/2020 e nell’Ordinanza del Presidente della Regione Campania n. 55 del 05/06/2020
).
Per garantire la più ampia diffusione dei due eventi di Villa Campolieto è stata predisposta una diretta tv streaming su www.villevesuviane.net
Questo sito web utilizza cookie tecnici per permettere all'utente una buona esperienza di navigazione. Scorrendo la pagina o continuando la navigazione si accetta la presenza dei cookie. Cookie settingsACCETTA
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.