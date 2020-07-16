Festival delle Ville Vesuviane, due eventi di prestigio a Villa Campolieto.

Villa Campolieto ospita due eventi di prestigio per il XXXI Festival delle Ville Vesuviane: l’inaugurazione della rassegna è affidata a “La musica è pericolosa”, concerto del Premio Oscar Nicola Piovani con la Compagnia della Luna (martedì 21 luglio, ore 20) e “Conta su di me”, che vede insieme il cantante dei Marlene Kuntz Cristiano Godano e il poeta Davide Rondoni (domenica 26 luglio, ore 20).

I due concerti e il programma di attività 2020 saranno presentati dal prof. Gianluca Del Mastro, presidente della Fondazione Ente Ville Vesuviane, nel corso della conferenza stampa in programma venerdì 17 luglio, alle ore 11,30 in Villa Campolieto. (Parcheggio interno, segue rinfresco).

Gli appuntamenti del XXXI Festival sono esclusivamente ad invito (fino al raggiungimento del numero dei posti consentiti dalle disposizioni sull’emergenza Covid-19 contenute nel DPGR n. 51/2020 e nell’Ordinanza del Presidente della Regione Campania n. 55 del 05/06/2020 ).

Per garantire la più ampia diffusione dei due eventi di Villa Campolieto è stata predisposta una diretta tv streaming su www.villevesuviane.net 

 

