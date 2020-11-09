Scuola, Tar respinge nuova istanza di sospensione ordinanza regionale.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
154
L'esterno di una scuola a Somma Vesuviana, il paese dell'entroterra vesuviano  a rischio lockdown, dove la registrazione di 36 nuovi casi sul territorio ha spinto il sindaco Salvatore Di Sarno a convocare per oggi una riunione con Asl e dirigenti scolastici per valutare misure pi stringenti sul territorio cittadino. Napoli 13 Ottobre 2020. Somma Vesuviana (NA). ANSA/CESARE ABBATE/
Restano chiuse le scuole in Campania.  Lo ha deciso il Tar che, con tre decreti appena pubblicati, ha respinto le richieste di sospensione dell’ordinanza n.89 con la quale il presidente De Luca, lo scorso 5 novembre, ha disposto la chiusura di tutte le scuole (primarie secondarie e dell’infanzia) fino alla 14 novembre. (ANSA)

(ANSA).

