Agguato a Casoria, ucciso uomo con precedenti per droga.

Un uomo, Vincenzo Cerqua di 35 anni, già noto alle forze dell’ordine per reati di droga, è stato ucciso mercoledì sera a Casoria, nel Napoletano.

Il cadavere di Cerqua è stato trovato poco più di un’ora fa all’interno della sua autovettura in via Gaetano Pelella.

Sul posto sono intervenuti i Carabinieri, che hanno trovato cinque bossoli calibro 45. Ancora da ricostruire la dinamica dell’agguato.

Le indagini sono condotte dai militari della compagnia di Casoria assieme a quelli del nucleo investigativo di Castello di Cisterna. (ANSA).

