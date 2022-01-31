Agguato, due persone uccise al Rione don Guanella a Miano.

Due persone sono state uccise poco fa a colpi d’arma da fuoco a Napoli.

Il fatto è avvenuto all’interno di un parco privato al rione don Guanella, nel quartiere Miano, alla periferia della città.

Al momento non si conoscono le generalità delle due vittime. Sul posto sono giunti la polizia ed i soccorritori ma per i due non c’è stato nulla da fare. (ANSA).

