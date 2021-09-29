Bagnoli, sindaco di Napoli commissario per bonifica.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
118
L'ex area Italsider di Napoli dove il commissario straordinario per la riqualificazione dell'ex area industriale di Bagnoli, a Napoli, Francesco Floro Flores ha presentato i progetti vincitori del Concorso internazionale di idee per la valorizzazione naturale e paesaggistica dell'area, 21 maggio 2021. ANSA/CIRO FUSCO
Con Funshopping.it lavora da casa e guadagna on line generando un reddito aggiuntivo

Potrebbe arrivare domani l’annuncio della decisione del governo di indicare come commissario per la bonifica di Bagnoli il sindaco di Napoli.

Lo si apprende da fonti di maggioranza, secondo le quali se ne sarebbe parlato questo pomeriggio nella cabina di regia a Palazzo Chigi. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here