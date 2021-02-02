Bambino morto per lesioni, fermato compagno della madre

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
129
Un fermo immagine tratto da un video dei carabinieri di Frascati, 2 febbraio 2021: Usura, estorsione, abusiva attività finanziaria, compravendita di armi e spaccio di sostanze stupefacenti. Operazione dei carabinieri alle porte di Roma. 8 gli arresti e 16 le persone denunciate nel corso dell'indagine condotta dai Carabinieri del Nucleo Investigativo di Frascati. L'ordinanza, emessa dal gip di Velletri su richiesta della procura, dispone la custodia cautelare in carcere per gli arrestati. ANSA/CARABINIERI EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

I carabinieri hanno fermato a Castel Volturno (Caserta) un uomo di origine ghanese con l’accusa di aver ucciso il figlioletto di appena due anni della compagna.

Il fermo è avvenuto dopo che stamani la madre del piccolo, di nazionalità liberiana, si era presentata con il bimbo ormai privo di sensi alla clinica Pineta Grande di Castel Volturno; purtroppo il bambino è deceduto per le lesioni riportate.

Il presunto omicida è stato fermato su ordine della Procura di Santa Maria Capua Vetere. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here