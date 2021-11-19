Bando per la selezione del Comandante della Polizia Municipale.

Avviso pubblico di selezione per il conferimento di incarico a tempo determinato di dirigente ex art. 110, comma 1, del D. Lgs. n. 267/2000 e ss.mm.ii. di Comandante del Corpo della Polizia Locale del Comune di Napoli – Dirigente del Servizio Polizia Locale.

Coloro che intendono partecipare alla selezione dovranno presentare la candidatura, entro e non oltre le ore 12.00 del giorno 3 dicembre 2021, esclusivamente via web, utilizzando l’applicazione informatica (piattaforma web) disponibile all’indirizzo https://portaleselezioni.comune.napoli.it, seguendo le istruzioni ivi specificate (l’accesso deve avvenire tramite SPID -CIE (Carta di identità elettronica) -TS-CNS (Tessera Sanitaria -carta Nazionale dei Servizi).

(365.44 KB)Avviso pubblico (365.44 KB)
(204.44 KB)Disposizione del Segretario Generale I1015/2021/13 del 16/11/2021 (204.44 KB)
