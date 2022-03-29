Bomba carta davanti negozio in via Vespucci, indagano i Carabinieri.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
126
Ieri sera poco prima delle 22 i carabinieri della stazione di Napoli Borgoloreto – allertati dal 112 – sono intervenuti in via Amerigo Vespucci, a Napoli, dove poco prima ignoti avevano fatto esplodere un ordigno rudimentale, probabilmente una bomba carta, davanti ad un’attività commerciale.

L’esplosione, ha provocato il danneggiamento della serranda, della vetrata dell’esercizio.

Indagini in corso da parte dei carabinieri della Compagnia Stella e della stazione Borgoloreto.

    (ANSA).

