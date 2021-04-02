Camorra, maxi sequestro di oltre 10 milioni.

È in corso da stamattina, da parte della Polizia di Stato di Napoli, un importante sequestro di beni nei confronti di uno dei principali clan camorristici della provincia. Il valore dei beni ammonta a circa 10 milioni di euro. Napoli, 2 Aprile 2021
È in corso da stamattina, da parte della Polizia di Stato di Napoli, un importante sequestro di beni nei confronti di uno dei principali clan camorristici della provincia.

Il valore dei beni ammonta a circa 10 milioni di euro.

Lo rende noto la stessa Polizia. (ANSA).

