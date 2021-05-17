Camorra, Polizia arresta 37 persone nella zona Barra-San Giovanni.

Un’ordinanza di custodia cautelare in carcere nei confronti di 37 persone è stata eseguita stamane dalla Polizia di Stato a Napoli. Nel mirino altrettanti appartenenti al clan Rinaldi, Reale, Formicola e Silenzio, operanti nel quartiere San Giovanni a Teduccio, periferia est del capoluogo.

Le accuse vanno dall’associazione di tipo mafioso al tentato omicidio, dall’estorsione alla detenzione di armi.

A eseguire l’ordinanza, emessa dal gip del tribunale di Napoli su richiesta della Dda, poliziotti della Squadra Mobile e del Commissariato San Giovanni-Barra. (ANSA).

