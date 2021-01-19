Chiusura pista ciclabile Galleria IV Giornate da mercoledì 20.

Per consentire i lavori di adeguamento normativo ed efficientamento energetico degli impianti di illuminazione e ventilazione a servizio della Galleria IV Giornate, a partire da mercoledì 20 e fino al 30 aprile verrà chiusa la pista ciclabile.

