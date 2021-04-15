Concorsone, manifestazione dei borsisti venerdì 16 davanti alla Regione.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
215
MANIFESTAZIONE PER I BORSISTI

DEL CONCORSO RIPAM DELLA REGIONE CAMPANIA

20 APRILE 2021 ORE 12.00 – 16.00

LARGO ANTISTANTE PALAZZO DELLA REGIONE VIA S. LUCIA

