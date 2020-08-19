Contrabbando e contraffazione, Polizia Municipale al lavoro.

Controllo della legalità sul territorio cittadino napoletano. Gli agenti dell’unità investigativa centrale della Polizia Locale hanno eseguito una serie d’interventi contro le contraffazioni di marchi commerciali e contro la vendita di tabacchi di contrabbando nelle aree di piazza Garibaldi, di Porta Nolana, della Maddalena e del Borgo Sant’Antonio Abate.

Sequestrate circa 50 borse da donna, oltre 200 paia di calzature, 70 accessori tra cinture e borselli, 200 capi di abbigliamento, circa 150 orologi di marca e due casse di «tabacchi lavorati esteri» di contrabbando. L’azione d’investigazione e prevenzione s’intensificherà nei prossimi giorni per contrastare l’immissione sul mercato cittadino di merci contraffatte.

