Controllo del territorio, Carabinieri al lavoro a San Giovanni a Teduccio.

Controlli dei carabinieri nel quartiere di San Giovanni a Teduccio a Napoli: 135 persone e 73 i veicoli controllati; 23 le sanzioni al Codice delle strada elevate per oltre 16mila euro.

Nel corso dei controlli sono scattati anche arresti per possesso di droga, e denunce per furto di energia elettrica e possesso di un manganello.

Una pescheria in Corso San Giovanni a Teduccio è stata sanzionata per gravi carenze igienico-sanitarie ed è stata chiusa mentre una persona è stata multata per violazioni alla normativa anti contagio (ANSA).