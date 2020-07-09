Controllo del territorio, operazione della Polizia Municipale contro il contrabbando di sigarette la pirateria audiovisiva a Porta Nolana.

Agenti della Polizia Municipale Unità Operativa Polizia Investigativa Centrale è intervenuto questa mattina nell’area di Porta Nolana, via Soprammuro, dando vita ad un’operazione mirata al contrasto del commercio illegale delle sigarette di contrabbando e della vendita di supporti video-cinematografici contraffatti.

L’iniziativa ha portato al controllo di diversi venditori abusivi ed al sequestro di tabacchi per circa 22 Kg di sigarette prive di contrassegno dei Monopoli di Stato e di n. 1970 DVD privi del marchio SIAE.

Sul posto sono in corso attività di accertamento e di verifica della provenienza dei prodotti sequestrati.

