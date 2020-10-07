Coronavirus, 48 multe per mancato uso mascherina da inizio ordinanza.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
70
Persone camminano per le vie del centro con i volti coperti da mascherine, MIlano, 1 Ottobre 2020. Gli anticorpi contro il virus SarsCoV2 iniziano a diminuire a distanza di tre mesi dalla comparsa dei sintomi della Covid-19: per questo il plasma da usare come terapia nei pazienti più gravi andrebbe raccolto entro una precisa finestra temporale, come indica uno studio canadese condotto dai ricercatori dell'Héma-Québec blood center. I risultati, pubblicati sulla rivista Blood, potrebbero avere importanti implicazioni anche per quanto riguarda la copertura offerta dai vaccini e per la tempistica con cui vanno condotti i test sierologici per conoscere la diffusione del coronavirus nella popolazione. ANSA / PAOLO SALMOIRAGO
compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

Sono 48 le persone sanzionate perché senza mascherine dal 3 ottobre a oggi a Napoli, mentre sono 2 le attività commerciali sanzionate per il mancato rispetto delle norme per il contenimento del contagio da Covid-19.

Sono i dati, ricavati dai comunicati relativi ai controlli effettuati dai carabinieri del Comando provinciale di Napoli, dall’inizio del mese di ottobre ad oggi. (ANSA).

funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here