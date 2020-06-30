Coronavirus, aggiornamento, 1 contagio ed un decesso nelle ultime 24 ore.

People that live in the building inside the red zone where an outbreak has exploded which has led to 49 confirmed cases of positivity so far at Covid 19, in Mondragone, Southern Italy, 25 June 2020. Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca said Thursday that Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has agreed to send an Army contingent to help control a coronavirus hotspot in the town of Mondragone, in the province of Caserta. ANSA / FUSCO
Un positivo ed una persona deceduta: sono i dati diffusi oggi dall’Unità di crisi della Regione Campania per la realizzazione di misure per la prevenzione e gestione dell’emergenza epidemiologica da COVID-19.;

I tamponi del giorno sono stati 3.277.

Il totale dei positivi è di 4.690 mentre il totale dei tamponi è di 282.523. Il totale dei deceduti è di 432.

I guariti del giorno sono 4; il totale dei guariti è di 4.077 unità. (ANSA).

