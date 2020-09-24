Coronavirus, aggiornamento 24 settembre, 195 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
156
compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

Sono 195, su 6.027 tamponi eseguiti, i nuovi positivi al coronavirus in Campania.

Secondo i dati dell’unità di crisi, aggiornati alla mezzanotte scorsa, ieri non si sono registrati decessi mentre sono stati 105 i guariti. (ANSA).

funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here