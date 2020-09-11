Coronavirus, De Laurentiis e sua moglie in isolamento a Roma.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
141
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis (C), accompanied by his wife Jacqueline De Laurentiis, upon his arrival at the Luise pier on the Naples seafront, Naples, Italy, 10 September 2020. On 10 September 2020 Napoli announced that president Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. On 09 September 2020 De Laurentiis attended a meeting with officials from the 20 Italian Serie A clubs.. ANSA / CIRO FUSCO
compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

Il presidente del Calcio Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, e la moglie, sono nella loro abitazione a Roma dove sono giunti a bordo di un’ambulanza della Croce Rossa.

Lo si apprende dal presidente del Comitato di Napoli della Cri, Paolo Monorchio.

“Il presidente e la signora – spiega il dottor Monorchio nel ringraziare l’equipaggio ‘per il rapido trasferimento’ – sono apparsi di buon umore e in buone condizioni di salute”. (ANSA

funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here