Coronavirus, positivo Cardinale Sepe, in isolamento.

Il cardinale Crescenzio Sepe, arcivescovo metropolita di Napoli, alla conferenza stampa, nel palazzo della Curia, per le celebrazioni della festa di San Gennaro a margine della quale ha commentato la notizia sul contagio da coronavirus contratto dal presidente del Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, 10 settembre 2020 ANSA / CIRO FUSCO
Il cardinale Crescenzio Sepe , arcivescovo di Napoli (arcivescovo uscente, è stato già nominato suo successore Monsignor Domenico Battaglia, ndr), è risultato positivo al tampone per l’accertamento del covid.

Per questo motivo, fa sapere la Curia, sta osservando un periodo di isolamento come prescritto (ANSA).

