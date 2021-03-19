Coronavirus, riprendono somministrazioni vaccino Astra Zeneca.

epa09069145 A box of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca is displayed in storage inside a pharmaceutical refrigerator after the cancelation and postponement of the vaccinate event for the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers due to reports of side effect, at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 12 March 2021. Thai Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers abruptly postponed their vaccination against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccine due to the reports on blood clots after inoculation. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Riprendono oggi, in Campania, le vaccinazioni con Astrazeneca, come da pronunciamenti dell’Ema e disposizioni di Aifa. Lo rende noto l’unità di crisi della Regione.

Le convocazioni sono ripartite questa mattina e dalle 15 riprenderanno le somministrazioni, secondo il calendario delle prenotazioni già previsto. (ANSA).

