Deposizione corona di fiori alle Rampe Siani in occasione del 35° anniversario dell’assassinio.

Un momento del presidio della Cgil nazionale, insieme ad Avviso Pubblico, Libera e Polis, nei pressi del Senato a Roma per chiedere l'approvazione definitiva della legge di riforma del Codice antimafia. In piazza l'auto Mehari di Giancarlo Siani, il giornalista ucciso dalla camorra come simbolo di testimonianza della volontà di riscatto contro le mafie, e il fratello, Paolo Siani, 7 marzo 2017. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
In occasione del 35° anniversario dell’omicidio di Giancarlo Siani, mercoledì 23 settembre alle ore 9,15 presso le Rampe Siani – Via Suarez al Vomero- verrà deposta una corona di fiori presso la targa in memoria del giornalista ucciso dalla camorra. Sarà presente il Sindaco di Napoli Luigi de Magistris. Le iniziative proseguiranno al cinema Modernissimo.

