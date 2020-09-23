Deposizione corona di fiori alle Rampe Siani in occasione del 35° anniversario dell’assassinio.

In occasione del 35° anniversario dell’omicidio di Giancarlo Siani, mercoledì 23 settembre alle ore 9,15 presso le Rampe Siani – Via Suarez al Vomero- verrà deposta una corona di fiori presso la targa in memoria del giornalista ucciso dalla camorra. Sarà presente il Sindaco di Napoli Luigi de Magistris. Le iniziative proseguiranno al cinema Modernissimo.

