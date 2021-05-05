Documenti falsi per immigrati clandestini, Carabinieri arrestano 3 persone, 11 obblighi di dimora.

I Carabinieri del Ros e del Comando provinciale hanno sgominato a Napoli un’associazione a delinquere composta da afgani, pakistani e italiani che dietro compenso faceva avere documenti falsi per permessi di soggiorno in Italia – e quindi per l’area Schengen – a pakistani, indiani, tunisini, marocchini, afghani, ucraini e russi, oltre che a extracomunitari delle ‘aree di crisi’ a rischio terroristico.

Notificati a vario titolo un arresto in carcere, due ai domiciliari e 11 obblighi di dimora per associazione a delinquere finalizzata a favorire l’immigrazione clandestina, corruzione, falso ideologico e materiale. Sequestrato un internet point. (ANSA).