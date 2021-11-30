Droga e camorra, Polizia arresta 25 persone.

Dalle prime ore di questa mattina la Squadra Mobile sta eseguendo un’ordinanza di custodia cautelare emessa dal G.I.P. del Tribunale di Napoli, su richiesta della Direzione Distrettuale Antimafia, nei confronti di 25 persone legate al gruppo Silenzio, ritenute gravemente indiziate di associazione di tipo mafioso, omicidio in concorso, associazione finalizzata al traffico di droga e detenzione ai fini di spaccio di sostanze stupefacenti, detenzione e porto di armi da fuoco, rapina ed atti persecutori.

