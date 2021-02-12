Estorsione a imprenditore edile, Carabinier arrestano 3 affiliati a clan Moccia.

Tre fermi sono stati emessi dalla Dda ed eseguiti dai Carabinieri di Castello di Cisterna, in provincia di Napoli, nei confronti di altrettanti esponenti del clan Moccia, dei quali non è stato ancora reso noto il nome.

L’accusa è di estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso ai danni di un imprenditore edile.(ANSA).

