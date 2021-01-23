Estorsione, Carabinieri arrestano una persona a Torre Annunziata, minacce ad un 12enne.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
179
(ANSA) - NAPOLI, 15 LUG - Un imprenditore edile vicano 37enne e un 34enne di pompei sono stati arrestati dai carabinieri della compagnia di sorrento in esecuzione di una misura cautelare emessa dal gip di torre annunziata su richiesta della procura oplontina per estorsione, incendio doloso, trasporto e uso di ordigni esplosivi, danneggiamento e, solo per il primo, concorrenza sleale in attività imprenditoriale. Lo scopo di bombe carta, incendi e minacce telefoniche oggetto di indagine era "soffiare" ricchi appalti a una ditta concorrente. gli indagati, tra il gennaio e il febbraio di quest'anno, avrebbero disposto il posizionamento di 2 bombe carta: una esplose davanti a un hotel di vico equense che la ditta aggiudicataria stava ristrutturando, l'altra davanti al garage privato del titolare dell'azienda. si ritiene anche che i 2 abbiano ordinato l'incendio di un autoarticolato dell'azienda concorrente: il mezzo venne dato alle fiamme mentre era parcheggiato in prossimità di una struttura che la ditta stava adibendo ad albergo, sempre a vico equense. ai gesti intimidatori aggiunsero una telefonata fatta a un dipendente dell'azienda presa di mira:-dite al "mastro" vostro che deve portare quell'offerta a vico equense-, intendendo con quelle parole che dovevano cedere i loro appalti per non avere altri problemi. i 2 arrestati sono sati tradotti in carcere.
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Avrebbe indotto un ragazzo di 12 anni dapprima a trasportare una bomba molotov, con la quale è stata incendiata una autovettura, e poi collocare una testa di maiale davanti ad un cantiere per minacciare un imprenditore edile.

Con queste accuse i carabinieri di Sorrento, al termine di indagini coordinate dalla Procura di Torre Annunziata, hanno notificato ad un imprenditore di Vico Equense (Napoli), già detenuto nel carcere di Poggioreale per un’altra vicenda, un’ordinanza di custodia cautelare in carcere.

Il ragazzo avrebbe subito minacce dallo stesso imprenditore. Le indagini hanno avuto inizio nell’ottobre dello scorso anno quando a Vico Equense, un centro della penisola sorrentina, si è verificato l’incendio della vettura del titolare di una officina meccanica e poi è stata trovata una testa di maiale tagliata dinanzi ad un cantiere. I carabinieri hanno quindi passato al setaccio le immagini di alcuni impianti di videosorveglianza identificando il ragazzo e ricostruendo quanto accaduto. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here