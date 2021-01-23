Estorsione, Carabinieri arrestano una persona a Torre Annunziata, minacce ad un 12enne.

Avrebbe indotto un ragazzo di 12 anni dapprima a trasportare una bomba molotov, con la quale è stata incendiata una autovettura, e poi collocare una testa di maiale davanti ad un cantiere per minacciare un imprenditore edile.
Con queste accuse i carabinieri di Sorrento, al termine di indagini coordinate dalla Procura di Torre Annunziata, hanno notificato ad un imprenditore di Vico Equense (Napoli), già detenuto nel carcere di Poggioreale per un’altra vicenda, un’ordinanza di custodia cautelare in carcere.
Il ragazzo avrebbe subito minacce dallo stesso imprenditore. Le indagini hanno avuto inizio nell’ottobre dello scorso anno quando a Vico Equense, un centro della penisola sorrentina, si è verificato l’incendio della vettura del titolare di una officina meccanica e poi è stata trovata una testa di maiale tagliata dinanzi ad un cantiere. I carabinieri hanno quindi passato al setaccio le immagini di alcuni impianti di videosorveglianza identificando il ragazzo e ricostruendo quanto accaduto. (ANSA).
