Furto di energia elettrica, arrestato a San Gennaro Vesuviano.

Dovrà restituire circa 10mila euro e rispondere di furto aggravato un imprenditore 52enne di San Gennaro Vesuviano (Napoli).

I carabinieri forestali della stazione di Marigliano lo hanno arrestato perché nella sua pizzeria hanno accertato un allaccio abusivo alla rete elettrica.

Da due anni il contatore rilevava consumi bassissimi e i militari, insieme a personale tecnico dell’Enel hanno ispezionato il locale.

Il contatore era stato bypassato e i cavi che alimentavano la pizzeria erano collegati direttamente alla rete portante.

Per il 52enne sono scattate le manette e questa mattina sarà giudicato con rito direttissimo. (ANSA).

