GdF sequestra 2 allevamenti abusivi di cozze a Santa Lucia.

Due impianti abusivi per l’allevamento di mitili , in prossimità del porto di Napoli, sono stati sequestrati dal reparto aeronavale della Guardia di Finanza., Gli allevamenti occupavano una ampia porzione di demanio marittimo estesa fino alla rada di Santa Lucia.
I militari hanno sequestrato circa 100 tonnellate di frutti di mare, pronti per essere messi in commercio e privi di certificazione.
Le indagini hanno fatto emergere connessioni tra la gestione dei due impianti abusivi di mitili ed il gruppo criminali recentemente scoperto che si dedicava alla raccolta dei datteri di mare nel Golfo di Napoli.
Il quantitativo di mitili sequestrato al dettaglio avrebbe potuto fruttare un guadagno di oltre 300. mila euro. (ANSA).
