GdF sequestra 2 allevamenti abusivi di cozze a Santa Lucia.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
142
I mitili sequestrati dal reparto operativo aeronavale della Guardia di Finanza di Ancona perche' pescati in zona vietata, 13 giugno 2012. I finanzieri hanno sorpreso un pescatore professionale nell'atto di prelevare i molluschi dai piloni della piattaforma petrolifera 'Sarago Mare A', al largo della costa di Civitanova Marche (Macerata). Un altro uomo, con una barca ormeggiata a uno dei piloni, stava aiutando l'uomo provvedendo a sistemare il pescato. I militari hanno sequestrato gli attrezzi utilizzati per la pesca e i 600 kg di mitili, che sono stati rigettati in mare. Per i due pescatori è scattata una sanzione amministrativa di 4.000 euro e la segnalazione all'autorità marittima per l'applicazione dei punti di penalità sulla licenza di pesca, come avviene per la patente auto nei casi di violazione al codice della strada. ANSA/ GUARDIA DI FINANZA REPARTO OPERATIVO AERONAVALE ANCONA +++ NO SALES - EDITORIAL USE ONLY +++
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Due impianti abusivi per l’allevamento di mitili , in prossimità del porto di Napoli, sono stati sequestrati dal reparto aeronavale della Guardia di Finanza., Gli allevamenti occupavano una ampia porzione di demanio marittimo estesa fino alla rada di Santa Lucia.

I militari hanno sequestrato circa 100 tonnellate di frutti di mare, pronti per essere messi in commercio e privi di certificazione.

Le indagini hanno fatto emergere connessioni tra la gestione dei due impianti abusivi di mitili ed il gruppo criminali recentemente scoperto che si dedicava alla raccolta dei datteri di mare nel Golfo di Napoli.

Il quantitativo di mitili sequestrato al dettaglio avrebbe potuto fruttare un guadagno di oltre 300. mila euro. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here