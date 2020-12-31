GdF sequestra 64 chili di botti a Lacco Ameno.

Fuochi pirotecnici di genere proibito sono stati sequestrasti stamattina a Lacco Ameno, sull’ isola di Ischia dalla Guardia di Finanza.

I botti, circa 64 chili, contenenti 8 chili di materiale esplosivo erano nascosti in un negozio e nell’ auto del titolare dell’ esercizio commerciale.

I finanzieri, guidati dal tenente Antonio Giglio, hanno denunciato per commercio abusivo di materiale esplodente e violazioni al testo unico di pubblica sicurezza il commerciante. (ANSA).

