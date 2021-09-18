Giovane ferito con 3 colpi di pistola a Volla.

Raggiunto da tre proiettili mentre si trova in auto con un amico a Volla: un giovane di 18 anni è ricoverato in gravi condizioni nell’ospedale del Mare di Napoli.

Stando a quanto ricostruito dai carabinieri della compagnia di Torre del Greco, che indagano sull’episodio, il ragazzo si trovava in auto in via Casa dell’acqua insieme con un amico di 16 anni incensurato quando la vettura è stata raggiunta da ignoti che – per cause in corso di accertamento – hanno affiancato il giovane per poi esplodere nei suoi confronti alcuni colpi di arma da fuoco.

In particolare, il diciottenne è stato raggiunto da tre proiettili rispettivamente al braccio sinistro, all’addome e allo sterno. Portato al nosocomio da un’ambulanza del 118, è ricoverato ma non è in pericolo di vita. (ANSA).

