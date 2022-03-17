Giovane straniero ferito a colpi di pistola in Piazza Garibaldi.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
79
In una notte, nel centro di Napoli, i Carabinieri hanno fermato e sequestrato 80 auto che circolavano senza assicurazione, hanno denunciato 18 giovani che guidavano senza aver mai conseguito la patente e hanno multato 28 parcheggiatori abusivi. I controlli sono stati fatti nelle centralissime via Toledo e via Chiaia e nelle aree della movida. Sono state inoltre sottoposte a fermo amministrativo 17 moto con a bordo giovani senza casco e sono state fatte multe per oltre 110.000 euro.

Un giovane straniero, nella tarda serata di ieri, è stato ferito alla gamba destra con un colpo d’arma da fuoco,.

Il fatto è avvenuto nella tarda serata di ieri nei pressi della galleria commerciale di piazza Garibaldi, a Napoli.

Il 28enne è staro soccorso e portato al pronto soccorso dell’ospedale Villa Betania. Guarirà in quindici giorni. Sulla vicenda indagano i carabinieri. (ANSA).

