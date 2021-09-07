Incendio in fienile a Presenzano, Vigili del Fuoco salvano animali.

Un incendio ha distrutto nella notte il capannone di un’azienda agricola a Presenzano (Caserta); le fiamme hanno distrutto attrezzi agricoli e circa un centinaio di rotoballe di fieno depositati nel capannone.

A poca distanza c’erano animali da cortile, che sono stati salvati dai vigili del fuoco del distaccamento di Teano. (ANSA).

