Inchiesta Asl Caserta, indagato anche Presidente Consiglio Regionale: piena fiducia nella magistratura.

Figura anche il presidente del Consiglio regionale della Campania Gennaro Oliviero, tra le persone indagate nell’inchiesta del Nas e della Procura di Napoli Nord sull’Asl di Caserta, che ha consentito di fare luce su numerosi episodi di assenteismo, corruzione e gare d’appalto truccate.

Secondo quanto si apprende, ad Oliviero viene contestato il reato di traffico influenze in relazione a un singolo episodio.

“Ho piena fiducia nella Magistratura e sono a disposizione per chiarire al più presto la mia estraneità ai fatti”, ha commentato il presidente del Consiglio regionale sdella Campania in relazione alla notizia di una indagine a suo carico. (ANSA)

