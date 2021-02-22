Incidente sull’autostrada Napoli-Salerno, due morti ed un ferito grave.

Un grave incidente stradale con due persone morte ed una ferita si è verificato sull’autostrada Napoli – Salerno a pochi metri dallo svincolo autostradale di Ercolano Scavi.

A quanto si apprende, un giovane motociclista che procedeva in direzione Napoli, per cause in corso di accertamento, avrebbe urtato l’auto che lo precedeva finendo sul selciato privo di vita.

Nessuna conseguenza per la donna alla guida dell’auto finita contro il guardrail. Sul posto è giunto personale con mezzi di soccorso.

Ma mentre si procedeva alle operazioni, un’auto che sopraggiungeva nella stessa corsia, per cause da accertare, ha impattato contro un mezzo di soccorso, investendo un operaio autostradale che è deceduto sul colpo e la donna coinvolta nel precedente incidente.

Al momento la donna è ricoverata all’Ospedale del Mare di Napoli in gravi condizioni. Sul posto sono intervenuti gli agenti della Polizia stradale di Angri (ANSA)

