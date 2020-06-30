Ischia, blitz GdF antiassenteismo, indagati 32 dipendenti Asl.

Uno degli impianti di videoripresa oscurato con un cerotto: era il 'rimedio' con il quale alcuni medici dell'ospedale di Capri provavano a nascondere le 'strisciate' compiacenti dei badge fatte per conto di colleghi assenti. Rimedio che però non ha impedito alla Guardia di Finanza di condurre a termine le indagini, coordinate dalla procura di Napoli, che oggi hanno portato all'esecuzione di cinque ordinanze di custodia agli arresti domiciliari e due obblighi di dimora nei confronti di altrettanti dipendenti della struttura, tra medici e amministrativi. ANSA/UFFICIO STAMPA GUARDIA DI FINANZA ++ NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ++
Blitz antiassenteismo della Guardia di Finanza ad Ischia: 32 dipendenti della ASL Napoli 2, in servizio sull’isola risultano indagati dalla Procura di Napoli che ipotizza nei loro confronti diversi reati contro la pubblica amministrazione tra cui figurano l’assenteismo e il peculato.

Le persone destinatarie degli avvisi di garanzia, tra cui medici e funzionari, lavorano presso vari uffici della ASL sull’isola ed avrebbero commesso i reati tra ottobre e novembre del 2018, assentandosi dal lavoro e coprendosi a vicenda con le marcature del cartellino. (ANSA).

