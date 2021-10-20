Lite per parcheggio, donna accoltellata a Quarto.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
116
Un fermo immagine tratto da un video dei carabinieri di Roma, 22 agosto 2021: Nella serata di ieri i carabinieri della Stazione Roma Tor Bella Monaca, nell'ambito dei quotidiani controlli antidroga nelle principali "piazze di spaccio" della zona, in poche ore hanno arrestato 3 pusher. I militari hanno sequestrato centinaia di dosi tra cocaina e hashish pronte per essere smerciate ai loro "clienti" in cerca di sballo. A finire in manette per prima è stata una donna romana di 33 anni, con precedenti, sorpresa in via dell'Archeologia in possesso di una trentina di dosi singole di cocaina. In casa, durante la perquisizione, i carabinieri hanno anche rinvenuto una cartuccia cal. 38 Special, motivo per cui la 33enne è stata anche denunciata a piede libero per detenzione abusiva di armi. ANSA/CARABINIERI EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES
Con Funshopping.it lavora da casa e guadagna on line generando un reddito aggiuntivo

E’ in prognosi riservata, ma non in pericolo di vita, la donna ferita da tre fendenti durante una lite nata probabilmente per un posto auto conteso in via Campana, a Quarto (Napoli). Uno dei tre colpi l’ha raggiunta all’osso sacro.

 La donna, 34 anni, è ricoverata all’ospedale di Pozzuoli.

Sono in corso le indagini dei carabinieri della Compagnia di Marano per verificare la dinamica dell’evento e chiarire motivazioni e identità dei responsabili. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here