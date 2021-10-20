Lite per parcheggio, donna accoltellata a Quarto.

E’ in prognosi riservata, ma non in pericolo di vita, la donna ferita da tre fendenti durante una lite nata probabilmente per un posto auto conteso in via Campana, a Quarto (Napoli). Uno dei tre colpi l’ha raggiunta all’osso sacro.

La donna, 34 anni, è ricoverata all’ospedale di Pozzuoli.

Sono in corso le indagini dei carabinieri della Compagnia di Marano per verificare la dinamica dell’evento e chiarire motivazioni e identità dei responsabili. (ANSA).