Maria Paola, oggi i funerali a Caivano, celebrati da Don Patriciello.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
114
Davanti alla sua Parrocchia nel Parco Verde a Caivano ( Napoli), poco dopo aver incontrato la famiglia della ragazza morta mentre era inseguita dal fratello contrario ad una sua relazione con un trans 22enne, don Maurizio Patriciello, prete simbolo nella battaglia contro la Terra dei Fuochi, 13 settembre 2020 ANSA / CIRO FUSCO
compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

Saranno celebrati oggi alle 16:30 nella chiesa di San Paolo Apostolo, al parco Verde di Caivano, i funerali di Maria Paola Gaglione. La salma, come si apprende da un collaboratore del parroco, don Maurizio Patriciello, arriverà in chiesa alle 16. (ANSA).

funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here