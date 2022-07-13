Maurizio De Giovanni colpito da infarto, ricoverato al Cardarelli, condizioni stabili.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
114

Lo scrittore Maurizio De Giovanni, 64 anni, è stato colpito nella notte da infarto.

Trasportato all’ospedale Cardarelli di Napoli è in condizioni che fonti ospedaliere definiscono “non gravi”. (ANSA).

