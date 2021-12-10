Natale, sospesa ztl Morelli Filangieri Mille.

Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
Da oggi e fino al 6 gennaio 2022 è in vigore l’ordinanza dirigenziale del servizio viabilità e traffico per la sospensione, per il periodo delle festività natalizie anno 2021 della ZTL “Morelli, Filangieri, Mille”.

