Phishing bancario, Polizia arresta 7 persone a Torre Annunziata.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
168
Sessantadue ordinanze di custodia cautelare in Italia e all'estero sono in corso di esecuzione per bloccare una pericolosa rete criminale transnazionale composta prevalentemente da nigeriani e camerunensi, dedita al riciclaggio di ingenti somme di denaro provento di phishing di ultima generazione, 10 giugno 2015. Ventinove ordinanze sono state emesse dalla Procura della Repubblica di Perugia. La Polizia di Stato opera con l'aiuto delle polizie di Spagna, Polonia, Regno Unito, Belgio, Georgia, Turchia e Camerun, insieme con Eurojust, Europol e Interpol. L'indagine, condotta dal Compartimento Polizia Postale e delle Comunicazioni di Perugia, ha evidenziato sin dalle prime battute significativi collegamenti tra una cellula operante a Torino e un'altra attiva in Spagna, che ha reso necessario il coinvolgimento dei canali di cooperazione internazionale e delle omologhe strutture di Polizia e magistratura spagnola. Le successive riunioni di coordinamento ad Europol e Eurojust hanno fatto poi emergere collegamenti con un'indagine parallela della polizia polacca. ANSA/ POLIZIA DI STATO +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++
Villaggio Turistico Golden Beach a Paestum in Cilento, bandiera blu, prenota la tua vacanza al mare

Dalle prime ore di questa mattina, personale della Polizia Postale di Napoli, del commissariato di Torre del Greco e della Sezione di Polizia Giudiziaria presso il Tribunale di Torre Annunziata stanno eseguendo delle custodie cautelari in carcere emesse dal Gip del Tribunale di Torre Annunziata, nei confronti di 7 persone, dedite al phishing bancario i cui proventi venivano monetizzati presso sportelli Atm. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here