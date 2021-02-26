Protezione Civile, via Borrelli, torna Curcio.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
58
Il Capo Dipartimento della Protezione Civile Fabrizio Curcio durante la conferenza stampa di presentazione della 5/a edizione di "Io non rischio - Buone pratiche di protezione civile", Roma, 16 ottobre 2015. ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Mario Draghi, ha nominato Fabrizio Curcio Capo Dipartimento della Protezione civile.

Ad Angelo Borrelli i ringraziamenti per l’impegno profuso e il lavoro svolto in questi anni.

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here